Spain's Barcelona defeated Azerbaijan's Sabah 4-1 in a Champions League match at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on November 25. Anthony Gordon scored twice for the Catalan club, while Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus added one goal each, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Gordon's two goals

In the first half, Barcelona were unable to open the scoring for some time. Adeyemi, who started on the right flank of the attack in place of the injured Lamine Yamal, delivered a cross. Goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov deflected the ball to the edge of the goal area, after which Gordon sent it into the net.

Six minutes after the break, Pokatilov parried Jesus' shot straight to Gordon, and the English forward completed his brace. Adeyemi scored in the 55th minute, and five minutes later Jesus made it 4-0.

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The hosts' goal and the teams' standings

Sabah reduced the deficit after an hour of play, with Joy-Lance Mickels scoring. Despite this, Barcelona continued to attack until the final whistle but did not score again.

It was the fourth victory for Hansi Flick's team in five league-phase matches. Barcelona are fourth in the tournament, while Sabah are 32nd. Lamine Yamal did not travel for the match because of an ankle injury.

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