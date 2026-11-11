FC Barcelona in Spain has opened Memorial FC Barcelona — a memorial with 26,000 niches where the club’s fans will be able to place urns containing ashes. The project is part of the reconstruction of the Camp Nou stadium, The Guardian reports.

Cost of a place in the memorial

Placing an urn for 10 years will cost €2,490, while placement for 50 years will cost €6,000. An annual maintenance fee of €70 is also предусмотрена. A place without a time limit will cost €10,000, and a memorial plaque will cost an additional €490.

During the presentation of the memorial, the club’s vice-president for institutional affairs, Maria Elena Fort, said that her grandfather wanted to be buried near Barcelona’s pitch so that he could hear goals being scored even after his death. According to her, many supporters of the team dream of this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Design and reconstruction of Camp Nou

The memorial, designed by architect Kike Montoya, will consist of four large illuminated squares. Memorial plaques will be installed in a glass wall with LED lighting, while urns will be kept behind a mural dedicated to key moments in the club’s 125-year history.

Construction work is due to begin at the end of next year. The club said that more than a thousand fans have already reserved places. Their contributions are intended to cover the costs of reconstructing the arena, which was built in 1957.

In 2023, Barcelona launched a project to increase Camp Nou’s capacity from 99,354 to 105,000 spectators. The initial estimate for the reconstruction was €900 million, but costs are approaching €2 billion. While the roof is being installed at Camp Nou, the club will spend part of next season at the Olympic Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,926 seats.

Read us on