The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 128-111 in a road game in Philadelphia, United States. Basketball player Deni Avdija was Portland’s top scorer with 31 points, three rebounds and seven assists. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Avdija made 12 of 19 field-goal attempts and five of nine three-pointers. He scored 25 points in the first half, making nine of 12 field-goal attempts and five of six shots from beyond the arc. After this win, Portland’s record stands at 11-6, while Philadelphia, with a 14-4 record, had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Turnaround after halftime

The teams finished the first half tied at 69-69. Portland made 12 of 26 three-point attempts, while Philadelphia held an advantage in points in the paint, 32-16. However, after the break, the visitors tightened their defense, finished the third quarter leading 101-92 and ultimately won by 17 points.

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Contributions from Avdija’s teammates

Donovan Clingan added 15 points and 18 rebounds to the win, while Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday scored 18 points each. Scoot Henderson recorded 17 points, all of them in the second half, as well as three rebounds and three assists. During his 26 minutes on the court, Portland outscored its opponent by 28 points, while the visitors’ bench scored 54 points compared with 24 from Philadelphia’s reserves.

The hosts played without Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to illness. LeBron James scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey had 22, and Jaylen Brown, who returned from injury, scored 20. Portland will play its next game at home against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup.

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