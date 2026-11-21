The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in an NBA Cup game, while guard James Harden scored 51 points. As Sky Sports reports, this was the 26th game of his career in which the guard surpassed the 50-point mark.

Third place in NBA history

Thanks to this result, Harden surpassed the late Kobe Bryant and moved into third place in NBA history for the number of 50-point games. For the veteran, who is playing his 18th season in the league, it was his first 50-plus-point game since playing for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2025, when he scored 55 points.

Harden became the sixth player to score at least 50 points for Cleveland. It was also his highest-scoring game for the Cavaliers since joining the team near the February trade deadline: previously, his personal best for the club was 36 points in a game against Chicago last season.

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Decisive run in the third quarter

Harden made 15 of 26 field-goal attempts, including seven of 11 three-pointers, and all 14 free throws. He also recorded six rebounds and six assists. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, while Peyton Watson had 15.

At the start of the third quarter, Cleveland led 74-73 before going on a 21-4 run in less than four minutes. Harden scored 13 points during that stretch, making all four field-goal attempts, including two three-pointers. The Cavaliers' largest lead reached 23 points, 113-90, but Indiana responded with a 21-4 run and cut the deficit to two possessions. Mitchell stopped that run with a made shot.

For the Pacers, Ivica Zubac scored 21 points and collected 10 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam also added 21 points. Cleveland won the third of its last four games and has a 2-1 record in NBA Cup East Group B, while Indiana suffered its third consecutive defeat and stands at 1-2.

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