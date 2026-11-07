In Cleveland, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-119 in an NBA Cup group-stage game. LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia team during the offseason, scored eight points against his former club, Sky Sports reports.

A rare result for James

For the 41-year-old native of Akron, Ohio, this was only the 10th time in 1,630 NBA regular-season games that he finished a game with a single-digit point total. In 31 minutes on the court, James made 3 of 12 field-goal attempts, missed all four three-point attempts and committed six turnovers.

After the game, James acknowledged that he could not find an offensive rhythm and took responsibility for the high number of turnovers. During the first half, some Cavaliers fans booed him every time he received the ball.

History of appearances in Cleveland

James spent 11 seasons in Cleveland across two stints in his career. In 2010, he left the team as a free agent and joined the Miami Heat, returned in 2014, and joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. With the Cavaliers, he won the NBA championship in 2016.

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This time, no tribute video was shown for the four-time NBA champion. During his visit to the Cavaliers last season, the arena showed highlights of James scoring 25 consecutive points in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons.

The defeat was James' second-largest in Cleveland as a player for the opposing team. His record in road games against the Cavaliers is 9 wins and 5 losses, with his last three visits ending in defeats. Philadelphia will play in Cleveland again on March 1.

Before this game, the 76ers had the best record in the NBA, but after the loss their record stands at 8 wins and 2 losses. Head coach Nick Nurse said the team played sluggishly, while Cleveland was very strong, and stressed the need to recover for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

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