Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry left the game early, in which his team lost to the Houston Rockets 108-115, due to pain in the right side of his abdomen. As Sky Sports reports, the player felt discomfort after making a three-point shot with about seven and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Curry did not return to the court

That basket was Curry's only one in the game. After the shot, he grabbed his right side and grimaced in pain, then immediately approached head coach Steve Kerr and went to the locker room. The basketball player did not return to the court for the rest of the game.

After the game, Kerr said that Curry told him he had pulled something in the abdominal area and that this had never happened to him before. According to the coach, the level of concern within the team is high, but the severity of the injury was unknown at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

MRI during the second half

Kerr also said that Curry left the arena during the second half of the game to undergo an MRI. At the time of the comment, the team had not yet received any additional information about his condition.

Before the game, the 38-year-old Curry ranked second in the NBA in average scoring, with 30.6 points per game. He was the Warriors' leading scorer in six of the team's eight wins after opening the season with three losses. Houston ended Golden State's eight-game winning streak; Kevin Durant scored 20 points, while Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson had 19 each.

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