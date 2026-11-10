In the United States, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns 122-96 on the road, extending their winning streak to nine games. Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded nine blocks in 25 minutes on the court.

Wembanyama’s historic achievement

As Anadolu Agency reports, the French basketball player became one of three players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in a game multiple times. Previously, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and David Robinson had achieved this mark in several games.

Devin Booker was Phoenix’s top scorer with 32 points and four assists. The loss was the Suns’ sixth since the start of the season.

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Houston’s victory over Denver

In another game, the Houston Rockets defeated the Denver Nuggets 110-100 at home. Alperen Sengun recorded a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while also making one steal and one block in nearly 35 minutes of play.

Kevin Durant added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Houston. For Denver, Jamal Murray scored 38 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded 25 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. It was the Rockets’ eighth win of the season and the Nuggets’ fourth loss.

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