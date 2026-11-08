In Australia, construction has stopped at 45 sites after the Bathla development group entered external administration. Some unfinished residential projects are located in western Sydney, including in Marsden Park, Box Hill, Rosehill and Pemulwuy. As ABC News Australia reports, hundreds of properties are involved in the case concerning the collapse of the $3.4 billion Bathla Group.

Box Hill resident Rinna Roke bought a three-storey townhouse off the plan. Across from her home, Bathla was building 47 dwellings, but work stopped two months ago. She said she had hoped construction would be completed quickly because she wanted to live in an established community.

Builders are cautious about unfinished sites

Lyndall Bryant, a professor of property economics at the Queensland University of Technology, said new contractors may not want to guarantee the quality of work carried out by another company. According to her, it is difficult to assess the condition of concrete structures, plumbing or electrical systems when some of the buildings have already been constructed.

One private equity company that took control of an unfinished Bathla project told ABC that it was negotiating with builders. Potential contractors are showing caution. Tom Forrest, head of the Urban Taskforce Australia lobbying group, said he believed most projects would be completed unless significant defects were found, the remediation of which would cost more than the value of the site with development approval.

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Risks for districts and municipalities

Bryant warned that a prolonged delay or failure of projects could leave new residential districts unfinished for years, result in neglected sites and adversely affect property values. Roke called such a scenario for Box Hill a “horror story” for residents.

The Blacktown and Hills Shire municipalities may be most affected by the construction stoppage: work has halted at eight Bathla sites in the former and four in the latter. Both councils have registered as creditors in the administrator's case. They may have to spend money on roads and sewerage contributions that the developer was supposed to pay, while also losing expected revenue from local charges.

Some creditors have already taken control of properties. Asian private equity company PAG has appointed ParkView as contractor for a 300-apartment complex in Pemulwuy. Ray White Capital, which owns a site in Box Hill, expects construction to be completed by April 2027. Leda Group is negotiating the completion of a 240-apartment complex in Marsden Park.

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