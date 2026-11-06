In Florida, federal agents detained 82-year-old Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, on the morning of November 6. The suspicions concern the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images, Der Spiegel reports, citing several media outlets, including the Associated Press and the Daily Mail.

Investigation in the Philippines

In October, media outlets, citing Markle’s son, reported that he had allegedly left a significant number of such materials at his former home in Cebu province in the Philippines. Markle himself, who now lives in the United States again, rejected the allegations and called them lies.

According to the minister, investigators seized around 7,500 photographs and one video containing alleged images of sexual abuse of underage boys and girls. He also stated that the children depicted were from Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

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Family reaction

Meghan Markle previously stated that she was deeply shocked by the allegations against her father. According to her, British security services informed her as early as 2018 about troubling allegations concerning him.

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s half-brother, has also come to the attention of Philippine investigators. Philippine Interior Minister Juanito Victor Remulla, citing testimony, stated that he may be connected to the alleged offenses. At the same time, he is considered only a person of interest to the investigation, not a suspect.

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