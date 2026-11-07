Neymar's father appointed Santos CEO — Channel NewsAsia

Brazilian football club Santos has appointed Neymar Sr., the father and agent of footballer Neymar, as the club's chief executive officer. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a Santos statement.

Contract until December

According to Brazilian media, Neymar Sr.'s agreement runs until December. He will remain in the position if club president Marcelo Teixeira is re-elected next month.

Teixeira said that the club is looking for solutions and alternatives every day to improve the situation and strengthen management. According to him, Neymar Sr.'s appointment is another step in this process, and his experience and knowledge should help Santos develop.

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The club's situation in the championship

After 34 matches, Santos are ninth in Brazil's Serie A with 47 points. Neymar Sr. founded the NR Sports agency, which owns the rights to the footballer's name and image.

Neymar, who previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, returned to his home club Santos in 2025. He is Brazil's national team's all-time top scorer, with 80 goals in 130 matches.

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