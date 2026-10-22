Parents of students at private schools in Nigeria have reported additional payments for graduation ceremonies, textbooks, meals, photographs, costumes, extracurricular activities and parties. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, these expenses increase the cost of education, particularly for families with several children.

One mother in Abuja told the publication that Megaliy International School charged her nearly 100,000 naira for the graduation ceremonies of her three children: 20,000 naira for completing kindergarten, 25,000 for junior secondary school and 50,000 for senior secondary school. According to her, in years when none of her children was graduating, she also paid 10,000 naira for each child for the end-of-year event. The school’s management declined to be interviewed by journalists.

Payments that are difficult to opt out of

Parents from Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Abuja and Benue State said that schools describe some payments as voluntary. At the same time, children whose families do not pay may not receive refreshments or be able to take part in the celebration. In Katsina, one parent said that failure to pay 3,000 naira did not affect the issuance of his daughter’s certificate, but determined whether she would receive a package of refreshments.

In Lagos, the mother of a nine-year-old student said that the school charged 45,000 naira for the graduation ceremony, while preparing the child for a performance cost her another 154,000 naira. Another mother said that at her children’s school, ceremony and textbook costs are included in the bill at the beginning of the school year, while graduates separately pay for festive clothing and a party.

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Government restrictions and textbooks

In January, Nigeria’s federal government restricted graduation ceremonies to pupils in the sixth grade of primary school and students in JSS3 and SSS3, the graduating classes of secondary education. The decision was announced together with a textbook reuse policy intended to allow educational materials to be used for several school years and passed on between siblings.

In June, the Ogun State authorities banned graduations for kindergarten, preparatory and other non-graduating classes and ordered that permitted events be held without financial costs to parents. In Benue State, mandatory graduation ceremonies, including for kindergarten, nursery and basic-class pupils, as well as compulsory extra lessons without parental consent, were banned in August 2025.

The surveyed parents also complained about the requirement to buy textbooks only through the school. Administrators at some institutions explained this by the need to use identical educational materials, while graduation expenses were attributed to payments for clothing, refreshments, souvenirs, venue rental and a cultural programme.

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