The father of 20-year-old co-pilot Natalia Gadellia Filgueiras, who died along with eight other people in a Learjet crash in Florida, United States, spoke at a press conference in defense of his daughter's professional training. Allan Filgueiras, who is himself a pilot, said he had repeatedly listened to her final communications with air traffic controllers in an effort to understand the circumstances of the aircraft's crash.

According to CBC, during her final communication with air traffic controllers, Filgueiras calmly reported icing on the aircraft. The Learjet was heading to the Bahamas, entered a thunderstorm and severe turbulence, during which it was thrown up and down by approximately 200 meters.

The crew's final communications

The situation deteriorated rapidly: in her final message, the co-pilot declared an emergency and reported overspeed and a descent at 20,000 feet per minute. Her father and flight safety experts noted that she continued to provide controllers with information about the situation on board, although she understood how critical it was.

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Family responds to criticism

The Filgueiras family decided to respond to online comments questioning her age and experience in the Learjet cockpit. According to the family, she had more than 1,300 hours of flight experience and had completed extensive training to obtain a commercial pilot's license. The family's lawyer, Stuart Grossman, said the press conference was intended to defend the memory and reputation of the deceased; no lawsuits related to the crash are currently planned.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is still determining the causes of the crash. During the fall, the aircraft exceeded its design speed limits, and fragments of its tail section were found several kilometers from the crash site. According to relatives, the dead included technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children, and nanny Ana Maria Ramirez Setina. The aircraft's 55-year-old captain, Jeff Gregory, who was flying the plane during the crash, also died.

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