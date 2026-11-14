Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 4-1 in a top match of the Women’s Bundesliga held in Wolfsburg, Germany. Der Spiegel reported the result. The publication described the meeting of the two clubs as a top match.

Bayern’s advantage

According to Der Spiegel, Bayern dominated the game and secured a convincing away victory. In the headline of its article, the publication also emphasized the Munich team’s advantage in the match against Wolfsburg.

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Match assessment

The article’s author, Rishi Hölscher, noted that the outcome of the match demonstrated a balance of power in the Women’s Bundesliga similar to the situation in men’s football. In the author’s opinion, Bayern have become a team that is difficult for their rivals to catch.

In the photograph published with the article, Bayern players celebrate the first goal against Wolfsburg. The match report was published on November 14, 2026.

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