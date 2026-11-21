In Germany, Bayern lost the lead in the Bundesliga football standings. Borussia Dortmund moved into first place, and Felix Nmecha scored the goal that took the team to the top of the table, Der Spiegel reports.

Goalkeeper error benefits Dortmund

In its review of Bundesliga matches, the publication notes that Dortmund took advantage of a goalkeeper error. Nmecha scored the goal after which Borussia took the lead in the standings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competitors capitalize on Bayern's problems

According to Der Spiegel, Bayern's opponents consistently took advantage of the Munich club's problems. Among the teams that benefited from the situation, the publication names Freiburg and RB Leipzig.

Der Spiegel compares Freiburg's play to the performance of a top team and describes Leipzig's attacking actions as strong. The review was published on November 21, 2026.

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