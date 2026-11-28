In Hamburg, Germany, Bayern drew 0-0 with local side Hamburg in a Bundesliga match. The Munich team played with a numerical disadvantage from the 44th minute after Joshua Kimmich was shown a straight red card.

Kimmich dismissal

Kimmich was sent off after an off-the-ball clash with Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit: the Bayern player pulled his opponent’s hair. According to Channel NewsAsia, Hamburg had the better chances in the match: Martin Adelin fired wide, while Sebastian Bornauw’s shot was saved by visiting goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who played due to Manuel Neuer’s injury.

This was Bayern’s fifth draw of the season and their third in the last four matches. The team remains unbeaten, but after 11 games has one point fewer than league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who have collected 24 points in 10 matches. Dortmund were due to host Bayer Leverkusen the following day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rout in Paderborn

In another match, Paderborn thrashed Schalke 8-1. It was the club’s biggest victory in its Bundesliga history: previously, the team had never won in the top division by a margin of more than two goals. Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick, while Paderborn claimed their third win of the season and moved up to ninth place.

Cologne also defeated Elversberg 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Marius Bülter and a brace from Said El-Mala. Mainz beat Union Berlin 2-1.

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