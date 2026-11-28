The US Naval Support Activity (NSA) base in Manama, Bahrain, continues to operate with significantly reduced staffing several months after Iranian drone and missile strikes. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing The Washington Post.

At the end of February, before the start of Operation Epic Fury, more than 8,000 people were at the base. Now, the number of personnel is only a small fraction of the original level. The base houses the headquarters of US Naval Forces Central Command and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

Damage estimated at more than $400 million

NSA was struck shortly after the operation began. During the war, two civilians were killed, and the base itself sustained some of the most significant damage among US military facilities, the publication notes, citing The Washington Post. The strikes also affected Bahrain's energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and data centers.

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According to an assessment by the US Congressional Research Service, the cost of damage to the base likely exceeds $400 million. US military officials acknowledge that it is currently unknown when, or whether, the facility will be able to return to its original level of operations.

Areas near the base have emptied

According to The Washington Post, areas near the base have largely emptied after the attacks. US military personnel and their families previously lived there; these neighborhoods had children's sports leagues, a US Department of Defense school, a movie theater, a grocery store, and establishments of American restaurant chains. Graduates of the school included members of Bahrain's royal family.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had recently attacked an unnamed US military base in Bahrain; the statement was cited by Iran's Fars news agency. During the incident, Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe locations, without providing other details about the threat.

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