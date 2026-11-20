In Japan, core consumer prices rose by 2.2% year-on-year in October. Inflation accelerated slightly compared with September, reinforcing expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Figure below forecast

The core consumer price index excludes the cost of fresh food, whose prices can fluctuate significantly. The result was slightly below the market median forecast, which had projected growth of 2.3%. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

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Rate expectations

The index, which excludes the impact of both fresh food and fuel and is considered by the Bank of Japan to be a more accurate indicator of demand-driven inflationary pressure, also rose by 2.2% year-on-year in October. Its growth stood at 2.4% in September.

The data will be among the factors the Bank of Japan will assess at its two-day monetary policy meeting ending on December 18. Many market participants expect the regulator to raise the rate from the current 1.25% to 1.5%.

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