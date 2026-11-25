In Japan, the Bank of Japan’s core inflation indicator rose by 3.5% year-on-year in October. This was the fastest pace since September 2023, following growth of 3.2% in September, The Japan Times reports.

Indicator excluding temporary factors

The Bank of Japan’s indicator takes into account consumer prices excluding fresh food and special factors. In particular, the calculation excludes the impact of temporary government measures to curb the cost of living, including gasoline and utility subsidies.

This indicator was noticeably higher than government statistics: according to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, consumer prices excluding fresh food increased by 2.2% year-on-year in October.

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Rate expectations

The new data strengthened market expectations of another increase in the Bank of Japan’s policy rate. The next monetary policy meeting is due to conclude on December 18. Pricing in the overnight interest rate swaps market indicated an approximately 70% probability of higher borrowing costs.

Earlier the same day, data were also released showing the biggest rise in service prices between Japanese companies in 36 years. Last month, the Bank of Japan’s board, led by Governor Kazuo Ueda, stated that core inflation had already reached the 2% target level and that the regulator’s task was to keep it close to that level.

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