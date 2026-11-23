In Singapore, core inflation slowed to 1.5% year-on-year in October, compared with 2% in September. The decline was attributed to slower growth in prices for services, electricity and gas, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

The core indicator excludes accommodation and private transport costs. On a monthly basis, core prices remained unchanged in October. Overall inflation, measured by the consumer price index across all categories of goods and services, slowed from 2.2% in September to 1.9% in October. Compared with September, the overall price level fell by 0.3%.

Changes by category

Price growth for electricity and gas slowed the most — from 8.7% in September to 1% in October. This was due to a slower increase in electricity costs, including as a result of a lower regulated tariff in October.

Inflation in services fell from 1.7% to 1.1% due to smaller increases in airfares, health insurance and medical services. Price growth for private transport slowed from 7.1% to 6.7%, as cars became more expensive at a slower pace. Food inflation decreased from 2.4% to 2.3% thanks to slower growth in prices for uncooked food.

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At the same time, inflation in the retail and other goods category accelerated from 1.2% to 1.6%: furniture became more expensive, while prices for household appliances declined more slowly. Housing inflation remained at 0.9%.

Outlook for 2027

Authorities expect imported price pressures to remain noticeable in the near term due to volatile energy commodity prices that are higher than last year. Global and regional food prices may also rise because of more expensive production inputs and adverse weather for food production. At the same time, according to the agencies' forecast, imported inflation is expected to ease during 2027 as the impact of temporary supply disruptions fades.

According to the agencies' forecast, core inflation may accelerate in the first quarter of 2027 and slow more noticeably from the middle of the year. Its average level is projected at 1.5–2.5% in 2027, while overall inflation is also forecast at 1.5–2.5%.

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