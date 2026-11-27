In Tokyo, core inflation accelerated to 2.9% year-on-year in November, following 2.6% in October. The figure has exceeded the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the third consecutive month, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Figure below forecast

The core consumer price index in Japan’s capital includes fuel costs but excludes fresh food. Its 2.9% increase in November was slightly below the market median forecast of 3%.

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Inflation excluding fuel and fresh food

The index, which also excludes fuel prices, rose 2.5% year-on-year in November. Its increase in October was 2.6%.

The Bank of Japan monitors this indicator as a more accurate measure of sustained inflation. Tokyo data are considered a leading indicator of nationwide price trends. The Bank of Japan will take them into account at its next two-day monetary policy meeting, which ends on December 18.

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