The BBC has lodged an urgent appeal against a ruling by a federal court in Florida, United States, allowing President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British broadcaster to proceed. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

BBC’s position

The corporation said it was surprised and disappointed by the court’s decision to hear the case in Florida. A BBC representative stressed that the documentary was broadcast in the United Kingdom and was not shown in Florida by either the BBC or other broadcasters.

The BBC said that, given the urgency of the matter, it is asking a higher court to review the ruling.

Lawsuit over the Panorama film

On November 10, US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida allowed Trump’s lawsuit to proceed, partially rejecting the BBC’s motion to dismiss the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The lawsuit concerns the editing of separate remarks made by Trump ahead of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot in the Panorama documentary “Trump: A Second Chance.” In November, The Telegraph published a leaked internal BBC memo that could indicate that the programme, aired a week before the 2024 presidential election, combined two separate parts of Trump’s speech and may have created the impression that he directly encouraged the riot.

In the speech, Trump said participants would go to the Capitol to support senators and members of Congress. In the BBC’s edited version, his words that he would be with them were heard, as well as the phrase “we fight like hell.”

Following the publication, the BBC apologised to Trump, but rejected his demands for compensation and said there were no grounds for a defamation lawsuit.

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