In Taiwan, a network linked to China has created more than 500 fake videos using artificial intelligence featuring members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party over the past year. The activity intensified ahead of important local elections, BBC News reports, citing a BBC Verify investigation.

Among the main targets of disinformation are Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen. One video claims that Lai allegedly has a US green card and would leave Taiwan in the event of a war with China. Taiwan’s presidential office called these claims completely false.

Deepfakes about candidates

One of the most widely shared videos features Puma Shen’s face superimposed onto footage of a man with a lighter exhaling smoke. The video was accompanied by claims that the politician allegedly uses drugs. Shen denies this, and a local media outlet has already debunked the video. According to local media, the candidate took legal action against people who spread the deepfakes.

Many videos were shared from an account called noxparable or carried the same watermark. Since May 2025, the videos have received tens of millions of views across various social platforms. More than half of these views were recorded over the past four months, when the campaign’s activity increased.

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Signs of Chinese origin

Some accounts that shared the videos listed mainland China or Hong Kong as their location. Some clips were labelled as AI-generated. Analysts also identified linguistic signs that profiles posing as Taiwanese may have been operated from China: posts sometimes used simplified Chinese script, which is not used in Taiwan.

A number of the identified accounts may be linked to the Chinese company Borderless, according to BBC Verify. It creates websites that combine non-political content with messages supporting China. Taiwan’s National Security Bureau had previously accused the company of conducting “cognitive warfare” against the island.

Earlier this month, Taiwan’s Central Election Commission released an advertisement urging people to beware of AI deepfakes that could affect elections. Taiwanese authorities also reported nearly 2,700 accounts to Meta, which they claimed were part of a Chinese information campaign. Meta said it had removed these accounts.

Experts interviewed by BBC Verify believe that the aim of such operations may not be to support a particular party, but to increase polarization and undermine citizens’ trust in Taiwan’s democratic processes.

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