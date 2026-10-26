In Israel, former minister and Likud party lawmaker Benny Begin called on supporters of the political force to back parties seeking to replace the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the October 27 elections. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a video address published on social media platform X by his son, Avinadav Begin.

Appeal to Likud supporters

Begin addressed Likud members and supporters directly, calling on them to put an end to the current government's activities and send it into opposition. He urged voters to support political forces that can ensure a change of government for the future of their children and grandchildren.

Benny Begin previously served in governments led by Netanyahu, but later moved away from the party and became a critic of the prime minister. He spent a significant part of his political career in Likud as a lawmaker and minister.

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Criticism of the prime minister

In the address, Begin described Netanyahu as tense, gripped by panic and fear in recent days. According to him, the prime minister warned of Israel's economic devastation and posted an artificial intelligence-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv on social media.

Begin also said that he had criticized Netanyahu from the Knesset podium five years ago, when he asked how deep his fall could be. Benny Begin's father, Menachem Begin, was among the founders of Likud and served as Israel's prime minister from 1977 to 1983.

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