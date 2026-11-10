During the broadcast of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, USA, a beIN Sports commentator commented on the appearance of Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. The channel’s director of broadcast operations, Floran Uzot, publicly condemned the remarks, Interia Sport reports.

The comment was heard on air

The incident occurred during the airing of a video introducing the tournament participants. According to the outlet, the commentator did not know that his microphone was on and said in Spanish: “Mirá, mirá... está horrible.” This phrase means: “Look, look... she looks terrible.”

A video containing the broadcast excerpt was shared on social media by the Tiempo De Tenis profile. The statement sparked outrage among fans and journalists, Interia Sport writes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The channel’s reaction

Uzot said that he regrets the words that were heard live during the WTA Finals broadcast and strongly condemns them. According to him, the comments do not align with beIN Sports’ values. He also stressed the channel’s commitment to treating athletes and everyone involved in its programs with respect.

Sabalenka began the WTA Finals group stage with a 7:6(2), 7:5 victory over Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova. The match lasted almost two hours, and Muchova led 5:4 in the first set.

Read us on