Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball outfielder Anthony Santander has apologized for sharing anti-Muslim posts on social media. The athlete said the content caused pain and did not reflect his own beliefs, The Independent reports.

The athlete's statement

In a statement on Instagram, Santander said that after reflection and conversations with people he trusts, he realized that he should have been more careful about what he shares and about the responsibility associated with his public voice. He expressed respect for the Muslim community and promised not to share materials that promote hatred.

What posts he shared

On November 4, Santander shared, among other things, a video of a Christian preacher who spoke disparagingly about Muslims. Another post claimed that following Abdul El-Sayed's election to the Senate in Michigan, sharia law would allegedly be introduced in the United States. The following morning, the athlete deleted these posts.

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Santander's apology came the day after Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro apologized to the Muslim community and fans following a meeting with community representatives. The club's general manager, Ross Atkins, also asked the player to respond publicly to the situation. It is currently unknown whether the team will take disciplinary action.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2025. He missed the entire 2026 season due to injuries.

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