Belgium’s national team defeated Turkey 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League match in Izmir. The defeat was the Turkish team’s fifth in a row in the tournament and Ser­gen Yalçın’s first match as its head coach, Anadolu Agency reports.

Güler’s goal and Belgium’s response

The hosts opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler curled a long-range free kick into the top corner of the Belgian goal. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens was unable to prevent the ball from finding the net.

Belgium equalized seven minutes later. Jérémy Doku advanced down the left flank and delivered a low cross, which Kevin De Bruyne finished with a first-time shot. In the 30th minute, Charles De Ketelaere scored from close range after Maxim De Cuyper collected the ball parried by goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır following Diego Moreira’s shot.

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Attempts to level the score

In the second half, Yalçın brought on Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Deniz Gül in place of Orkun Kökçü and Enes Ünal. In the 59th minute, Çakır saved the hosts after De Ketelaere broke through the Turkish team’s defense.

Toward the end of the game, Turkey tried to equalize, but Lammens saved Deniz Gül’s shot in the 82nd minute. In stoppage time, the Belgian goalkeeper used his feet to parry a powerful shot by Çalhanoğlu from inside the penalty area. After five matches, Turkey have no points, while Belgium moved up to second place in Group A1 with nine points.

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