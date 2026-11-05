In Quetta, Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and his Punjab counterpart Maryam Nawaz agreed to strengthen cooperation to make Safe City projects in Balochistan more effective and align them with modern security requirements. Dawn reports.

Punjab’s technical support

At Bugti’s request, Maryam Nawaz instructed the relevant authorities to provide institutional support and assistance to strengthen the Balochistan Safe City Authority. Under the proposed cooperation, relevant bodies of the two provinces are to improve security monitoring systems, provide technical assistance, enhance staff qualifications, and exchange experience.

Punjab Safe City Authority Director General Ahsan Younas said his organization would provide Balochistan with technical support, including staff training, assistance in developing its capacity, and the transfer of modern practices for the proper operation of the projects.

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Projects in nine cities

The cooperation issue was considered at a meeting of the Balochistan Safe City Authority chaired by Bugti. Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat informed participants that work on Safe City projects is ongoing in nine cities of the province.

Bugti described such projects not merely as surveillance systems, but as the foundation of a modern security infrastructure to protect citizens’ lives and property. According to him, modern surveillance systems should help track the movements of criminals, detect suspicious activity in a timely manner, and improve law enforcement response.

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