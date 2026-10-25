Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Israel should seize the entire territory of the Gaza Strip and that its residents should be encouraged to leave for France or other European countries. He said this in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

Proposal to leave Gaza

Ben-Gvir supported a proposal by US President Donald Trump, who in February 2025 advocated relocating approximately 2 million Gaza residents as part of an emigration plan. According to the publication, the proposal later reached a dead end.

The Israeli minister claimed that Palestinians could be provided with better living and employment conditions in Europe. Among the possible destinations, he named France, the United Kingdom, and London. Against the backdrop of protests in France, Ben-Gvir also shared AI-generated videos showing Gaza residents being brought to Paris.

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Statements on war and security

In response to a question about Palestinians who would not want to leave Gaza, Ben-Gvir referred to Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. He also claimed that many Palestinians had been involved in crimes against Israelis and hostages.

The minister said that even before the October 7 attack, he had urged the government to strike Gaza and carry out targeted killings. According to him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears responsibility for the events of that day.

Party plans

Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party is part of Netanyahu's coalition. According to polling data cited by The Jerusalem Post, it could win about eight seats in the next Knesset election. Ben-Gvir announced that he would demand the post of defense minister in the next government.

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