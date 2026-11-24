According to Channel NewsAsia, former England cricket captain Ben Stokes has registered to take part in the 2027 Indian Premier League player auction. The mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa, India.

Auction rules

Cricinfo reported the application by the 35-year-old all-rounder. Indian Premier League rules did not allow players who missed the major auction to register for the next mini-auction. As a result, Stokes could not return to the list of candidates before 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India allowed Stokes to participate in this year's auction.

Indian Premier League performances

Stokes, who ended his international cricket career this year, last played in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Over five seasons in the tournament, he played 45 matches, scored 935 runs and took 28 wickets.

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