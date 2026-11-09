Arsenal defender Ben White said he would not change his previous decision to make himself unavailable for England call-ups. According to BBC Sport, the player also said that people do not know all the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

White left the England camp at that tournament for personal reasons. After that, he was unavailable for call-ups until Gareth Southgate’s tenure as the team’s head coach ended.

White did not disclose details

The footballer explained that he has never publicly told the whole story and does not want to put anyone in a difficult position by revealing details. He described returning to the national team as incredible, although he acknowledged that the path had not been easy.

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The 29-year-old White said he would not have acted differently if he could return to that situation. According to him, he was younger then, but he would make the same decision now. The defender added that he is not happy with how everything happened, but believes it is time to move on.

Return to the national team

In March, White played for England for the first time since 2022 in a match against Uruguay, which ended 1:1. After he came onto the pitch, some fans booed the player. He scored a goal but also committed a foul in his own penalty area, after which the opponents equalised from a penalty.

White called that evening at Wembley emotional but good. He was included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches: on 12 November, England will play Croatia at Wembley, and three days later they will face the reigning world champions, Spain, in Madrid. White has made six appearances for England.

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