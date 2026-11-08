Bengals beat Falcons 34:17 in Madrid — Sky Sports News

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34:17 in an NFL game at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. As Sky Sports News reports, the winners' quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and threw three touchdown passes. He also scored one touchdown himself.

Cincinnati's advantage

The Falcons opened the scoring after Michael Penix Jr.'s touchdown pass to Charlie Woerner. However, the Bengals quickly seized the initiative: Burrow threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase and later scored himself on a one-yard run.

By halftime, Chase already had eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. He ultimately finished the game with 10 receptions on 12 targets, 155 yards and one touchdown. Tee Higgins caught two touchdown passes from Burrow, with his second scoring reception extending Cincinnati's lead to 31:17.

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Atlanta's mistakes

For Atlanta, Bijan Robinson rushed for 100 yards on 19 attempts and scored a touchdown. Penix Jr. finished the game with 162 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. Four minutes before the end of the game, his pass intended for Robinson was intercepted by Bengals player Barrett Carter.

The Falcons also received 12 penalties, losing 88 yards. The team's kicker Nick Folk missed a 38-yard field goal, while Cincinnati's Evan McPherson converted from 43 yards to set the final score. After this victory, the Bengals have a 6–2 record, while the Falcons are 3–6.

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