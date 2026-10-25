In Pakistan, the price of petrol rose by 26.11% over nearly four months of the 2026–2027 financial year — from 299.50 to 377.71 rupees per litre as of October 24. The price of high-speed diesel increased by 26.39% over the same period — from 311.47 to 393.66 rupees per litre, The Express Tribune reports.

According to available price records, petrol has risen by 78.21 rupees per litre since July 1, while high-speed diesel has increased by 82.19 rupees. Higher fuel costs are raising expenses for passenger carriers, freight operators and agricultural produce suppliers.

Transport and food are becoming more expensive

Rising fuel costs are affecting transport fares, household budgets and supply chains. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' weekly sensitive price index, the price index for 51 essential goods increased by approximately 5.81% between July 2 and October 22.

In Karachi, chicken rose by up to 200 rupees per kilogram over a month, reaching 700 rupees. Boneless beef is sold there for 1,400–1,500 rupees per kilogram, while the price of cooking oil reached 600 rupees per litre after rising by 40 rupees over the month.

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Liquefied petroleum gas rose by up to 150 rupees per kilogram over the past week. Tandoor owners warned that they may raise the price of roti by 5–10 rupees if gas prices do not fall.

Chicken prices exceed official levels

In Lahore, the officially set price of broiler chicken meat is 577 rupees per kilogram, but retailers are selling it for 600 rupees. The publication notes that the district administration has failed to stop overpricing.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, live chicken costs 450 rupees per kilogram on the open market, chicken meat costs 700 rupees, and boneless chicken costs 1,000 rupees. A dozen broiler eggs sell for 265 rupees, while local eggs sell for 600 rupees.

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