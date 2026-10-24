Taiwan’s Coast Guard said that China is combining the use of maritime militia vessels, coast guard ships and research vessels to expand preparations for operations around the island and in the western Pacific Ocean. Taipei Times reported this, citing the Taiwanese agency.

Vessel near the eastern coast

According to the Coast Guard, on August 16, the fishing vessel Minfudingyu 07902, believed to be possibly linked to China’s maritime militia, operated together with a Chinese coast guard ship and a research vessel near Taiwan’s Pacific coast. It came to within about 2.7 nautical miles, or 5 km, of Taiwan’s restricted waters while remaining outside them.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard dispatched a patrol vessel to drive the boat away. Minfudingyu 07902 was placed on a priority monitoring list because, according to the agency’s assessment, it displays signs of Chinese maritime militia activity.

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Activity in waters of three sides

The agency also said that since June, China has increased activity in waters where the exclusive economic zones of Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines overlap. This came after Tokyo and Manila announced talks on delimiting their maritime boundary in their exclusive economic zones. Such zones extend 200 nautical miles from the coast and give the coastal state rights to use, conserve and manage natural resources.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard described such actions as gray-zone operations, in which China uses law-enforcement, scientific and civilian cover without escalating to open conflict. Taiwanese officials believe that Beijing is practicing a possible maritime blockade by involving military, paramilitary and civilian resources.

China previously stated that operations near Taiwan’s eastern coast are legal because it considers these waters to be Chinese. Taiwan’s government rejects this position. According to the Taiwanese agency, since the 1950s China’s maritime militia has used fishing vessels with trained crews supported by the state.

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