After the summit in Montreal, Canada, Berlin again opposed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to call Canada an associate member of the European Union. The dispute deepens differences between the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the European Commission over the future structure of the EU, Politico Europe reports.

According to the publication, Germany reaffirmed its objection at a meeting of EU member states’ ambassadors on Wednesday. At the same time, a source familiar with von der Leyen’s position said that she has no intention of abandoning this designation.

Dispute over wording

Tensions intensified after the Montreal summit, where the European Commission president used the term “associate member” in relation to Canada. This came several hours after the relevant wording had been removed, at Germany’s initiative, from a joint statement agreed by the 27 EU capitals.

Earlier, Merz had proposed associate membership status for Ukraine as an interim stage on the path to full membership in the European Union. This idea was rejected, including in Kyiv. German officials believe that using such a term for Canada contradicts the chancellor’s initiative.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different views of the status

According to two EU diplomats, the definition of associate membership that von der Leyen applies to Canada does not provide for the possibility of granting such status to Ukraine. It is not an interim step toward EU accession, but a format for a country that cannot become a full member of the bloc in the future. In her speech in Montreal, von der Leyen acknowledged that Canada cannot be fully admitted to the European Union.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho said that Brussels is focused on developing the agreements reached at last week’s summit and that the goals of Germany and the European Commission in relations with Canada generally coincide. A German diplomat also said that the sides seek to create a unique partnership that the EU does not have with any other country outside the Union.

Politico Europe notes that the dispute reflects broader differences between Berlin and Brussels. Germany has said it will not approve the European Commission’s proposed next long-term EU budget of around €2 trillion without cutting spending by hundreds of billions. Germany also did not support von der Leyen’s proposal for a European Security Council, while the government prefers a separate format with France and the United Kingdom to discuss sensitive issues concerning Ukraine.

Read us on