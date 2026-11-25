Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has signed a new contract with the British team Netcompany INEOS. The team did not disclose the duration of the agreement, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Return to competition

The 29-year-old Bernal took an extended break from competing this year, prompting speculation about his future in cycling. In a statement on Tuesday, he said that after a break to recover, he is returning with a clear mind and expects to prepare for the next season with the team.

According to the cyclist, Netcompany INEOS has been his home since 2018 and has supported him in both the best and the most difficult moments of his career. Bernal also noted that he knows his capabilities and still believes he has much to offer the team.

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Titles and consequences of the crash

Bernal won the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d'Italia in 2021. In 2022, he collided with a stationary bus at a speed of about 65 km/h while riding a time trial bike.

The cyclist fractured a vertebra, his right femur and right kneecap, and also suffered a punctured lung. Bernal said that after the crash, he was told there was a 95% chance he would become paraplegic.

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