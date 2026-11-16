UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to say that the country lost more from Brexit than it gained and will seek a reset of relations with the European Union ahead of a summit in Brussels this week, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Reviewing the consequences of Brexit

In a foreign policy speech in London’s financial district, Burnham is expected to call for a difficult conversation about what he sees as the clear costs of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU. He also seeks a broader review of the Brexit deal concluded by the previous Conservative government and a discussion of its legacy.

According to excerpts of the speech released by Burnham’s office, he is expected to compare the situation to the tale of the emperor’s new clothes, when no one dares to say the obvious. The prime minister also plans to state that the Brexit model Britain received has not worked.

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Expectations for the Brussels summit

At the summit on Friday, the United Kingdom and the EU are expected to agree to reduce border checks on food and agricultural goods. The sides may also agree on mechanisms that will make it easier for young people to live and work abroad.

Burnham intends to maintain the Labour Party’s commitment not to return the country to the EU customs union and single market, and not to restore freedom of movement. These restrictions, set out in the party’s 2024 election manifesto under Burnham’s predecessor Keir Starmer, will remain in force until the next election, scheduled for 2029.

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