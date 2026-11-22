In Turkey, Beşiktaş defeated Konyaspor 4:2 away in a match of the 12th round of the Turkish Süper Lig. After the hosts equalized in the second half, the visitors scored two goals late in the match, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vlahović scores twice

Beşiktaş opened the scoring in the 10th minute: Vlahović capitalized on the ball after a battle in the penalty area that arose following a pass from Wilfred Ndidi. In the 34th minute, Ndidi sent a lofted ball into the penalty area, and Vlahović controlled it and scored against the hosts for the second time.

Konyaspor reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute. Dompé received a pass from Deniz Türüç and struck accurately from outside the penalty area. In the second half, the hosts equalized: in the 62nd minute, Enis Destan headed in Türüç's cross from the right flank.

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Late goals

Beşiktaş scored the winning goal in the 79th minute. Poku passed to Trossard, who made it 3:2 with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. In the 85th minute, Mustafa Mohamed tested visiting goalkeeper Nübel with a long-range strike, but Konyaspor could not equalize.

In the third minute of added time, Murillo passed from the right flank, and Černý received the ball in the penalty area and scored Beşiktaş's fourth goal with a low shot.

In other matches of the day, Erzurumspor lost to Göztepe 0:1, Kasımpaşa beat Alanyaspor 2:1, and Trabzonspor defeated Eyüpspor 1:0.

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