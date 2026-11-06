Singaporean medtech company BetaLife opened a research and manufacturing laboratory in Xiamen, China, in July as it prepares for the first human clinical trials of a stem cell-based therapy for patients with diabetes. The company is conducting tests and recruiting patients, Channel NewsAsia reports.

BetaLife is developing stem cell therapies that can replace cells damaged by diabetes. The company is working with the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University.

Chinese market

According to 2024 estimates by the International Diabetes Federation, about 148 million adults with diabetes live in China — approximately one quarter of the global number of adult patients with the disease. BetaLife co-founder and director Novanne Seah called China an important part of the company's Asian and global growth strategy.

According to her, the country combines hospital and manufacturing capabilities with a developing cell therapy ecosystem. BetaLife estimates that a small initial human study of cell therapy in China could potentially cost 20–50% less than a comparable programme in Singapore. Preparing regulatory procedures and trial sites may also take several weeks or months less, depending on the hospital and study design.

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Developing therapies in China

Another Singaporean startup, Lion TCR, established at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, is developing a cell therapy in Guangzhou for hepatitis B-related liver cancer. The method involves reprogramming the body's immune cells so that they recognise and attack tumours.

Lion TCR has established a manufacturing facility in the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City and is conducting clinical trials in China together with local hospitals. Company CEO Peng Xiaoming said that the combination of research, clinical infrastructure and manufacturing had made it possible to reduce the development timeline by about half.

At the same time, Singaporean biomedical companies must take into account the complex regulation of China's medical market. In May, State Council Decree No. 818 took effect in the country, defining the procedure for introducing new biomedical technologies into clinical practice and providing an alternative pathway for eligible treatments. Enterprise Singapore helps companies from Singapore understand regulatory changes and build partnerships in China.

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