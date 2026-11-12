At the end of October, just under 339,000 unemployed people were registered in Sweden, or 6.3% of the workforce. This is the lowest unemployment level in the country since 2023. A year earlier, the figure stood at 6.8%, The Local Sweden reports, citing data from the Swedish Public Employment Service.

The labour market responds to the economic recovery

Emil Persson, acting head of the employment service's forecasting department, linked the decline in unemployment to a strengthening economy. According to him, companies are hiring more actively, fewer people are registering as unemployed, and more are finding jobs.

The improvement was recorded among both men and women, as well as among people born in Sweden and those born abroad. Among residents born outside the country, the unemployment rate fell from 14.5% to 13%. Among those born in Sweden, it declined from 4.2% to 4.1%.

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Long-term unemployment is rising

At the same time, unemployment among people who have been without work for more than two years is rising. Persson noted that those who have long been outside the labour market find it more difficult to get a job, as their experience and references become outdated. This group also includes significantly more people without a complete secondary education.

Unemployment declined in all of Sweden's counties compared with October of the previous year, but regional differences remain significant. The highest rate was recorded in Skåne at 8.2%, while the lowest was in Norrbotten County at 3.4%. Persson advised job seekers to take these differences into account and consider vacancies in regions with lower unemployment.

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