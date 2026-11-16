In Estonia, the unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in the third quarter, while employment declined. The largest decrease in the number of employed people was recorded among young people aged 15–24 and people aged 65 and over, ERR News reports, citing data from Statistics Estonia.

The employment rate stood at 67.7%, while the labour force participation rate was 73.5%. All three indicators worsened compared with the previous quarter. The country had 683,100 employed people — 22,000 fewer than a year earlier and 8,500 fewer than in the second quarter. The employment rate fell by 2 percentage points year on year and by 0.9 percentage points quarter on quarter.

Decline in employment

Tea Vassiljeva, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that after declining in the second quarter, the unemployment rate rose again. At the same time, the number of employed people decreased following a slight increase in the previous quarter.

Employment declined in agriculture, forestry and fishing, as well as in services. It remained relatively stable in industry and construction. The number of employed people did not change significantly in Tallinn, Harju County and Central Estonia, while it decreased in Western, Southern and Northeastern Estonia.

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The share of employed people working part-time who would like to have more working hours also increased. According to Vassiljeva, this is a sign that labour supply exceeds current demand.

Youth unemployment

According to the labour force survey, 58,700 people were unemployed in the third quarter — 4,500 more than a year earlier and 9,700 more than in the previous quarter. This figure differs from registered unemployment recorded by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund because the calculation methods differ.

The unemployment rate among people aged 15–24 reached 23.7%: it rose by 1.3 percentage points over the quarter and by 3.6 percentage points over the year. Young people accounted for 44.5% of the labour force, but this increase was mainly due to a higher number of unemployed people rather than employment. The number of employed young people stood at 49,800 — 5,400 fewer than a year earlier.

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