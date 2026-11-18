In Türkiye, the unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2026 rose by 0.1 percentage points to 8.1%. The number of unemployed people increased by 46,000 compared with the previous quarter, reaching 2.87 million, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Household Labour Force Survey data.

Employment and labour force declined

The number of employed people decreased by 62,000 over the quarter, to 32.434 million. The employment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points to 48.3%. It stood at 65.7% among men and 31.4% among women.

The labour force declined by 17,000 to 35.304 million people, while the labour force participation rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 52.6%. It was 70.5% for men and 35.1% for women.

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Indicators among youth and by sector

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 24 increased by 0.1 percentage points to 14.1%. It stood at 10.4% among young men and 21.3% among young women.

Employment in agriculture declined by 58,000 people and in industry by 133,000. At the same time, construction added 9,000 jobs and services added 120,000. Services accounted for 60.3% of all employed people, industry for 19.3%, agriculture for 13.6%, and construction for 6.8%.

The average actual weekly working time remained unchanged at 42.3 hours. The labour underutilisation rate, which includes unemployed people, time-related underemployment and the potential labour force, rose by 1 percentage point to 30.9%.

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