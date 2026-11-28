Italian Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi won Saturday’s MotoGP sprint at the Valencia Grand Prix in Spain. He led the race from start to finish, while reigning world champion Marc Marquez was left without points after a fire on his Ducati motorcycle before the start and a double penalty.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the starting lights remained on for a long time, prompting several riders to signal that the start needed to be aborted. Marquez had to jump off his smoking motorcycle, then push it forward and leave it on the start-finish straight when the bike caught fire.

Fire before the start

The Spaniard returned to the pits to switch to a spare motorcycle. The stewards allowed him to start from his grid position but handed him a double long-lap penalty for leaving the starting grid before the race began. The decision prompted whistles and jeers from fans at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

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Sprint results

Due to the delay, the distance was reduced from 13 to 12 laps. After the restart, Bezzecchi took the lead in the first corner. His teammate Jorge Martin, who started fifth, moved into second place, while Marquez dropped to third.

By the fourth lap, Bezzecchi had opened a gap of more than two seconds over his rivals. Martin and Marquez battled for second place, but the first penalty dropped Marquez to eighth and the second to 14th. He ultimately crossed the finish line in 13th place. Only the top nine riders score points in sprints.

Martin finished second, while Enea Bastianini of KTM Tech3 took third. It was only the second sprint podium of the season for the KTM Tech3 team.

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