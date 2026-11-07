Italian Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail. In qualifying, he broke the lap record twice and set a time of 1 minute 50.028 seconds.

Front row of the starting grid

Bezzecchi was 0.266 seconds ahead of MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez of Ducati. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing, the winner of the 2023 Qatar race, finished third and will also start from the front row.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Bezzecchi said he made a mistake in the final corner but remained pleased with his qualifying result. He had expected to start from the front row, while pole position was an even better result for him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Positions of title contenders

Bezzecchi's Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship and trails Marquez by 44 points, finished 11th — more than a second slower than his teammate. Marquez can secure the championship title in Qatar if, after Sunday's race, he holds an advantage of at least 30 points over Martin and eight over Bezzecchi.

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati posted the fifth-fastest time, lining up between Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura. Yamaha's factory team and its Prima Pramac satellite team missed the Grand Prix, citing corporate restrictions on travel to the region due to the war against Iran. As a result, 18 riders remained on the starting grid.

Read us on