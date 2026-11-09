South Korean group Big Bang was forced to halt its concert in Bangkok, Thailand, due to a heavy downpour. The performance was held at the Thai capital’s National Stadium as part of the “XX: Cosmos” world tour, Korea Herald reports.

Downpour toppled equipment

The group’s three members initially continued performing despite the rain, but the weather worsened. According to the publication, part of the concert equipment collapsed because of the downpour. The artists addressed the audience, saying that continuing the show under such conditions was dangerous, and apologized.

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Ticket refunds

G-Dragon also addressed fans on social media. He urged them to prioritize their own safety and expressed hope for another meeting soon.

Tickets for the interrupted concert will be fully refunded. Big Bang’s next performance on the tour is scheduled for Friday in Hong Kong.

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