Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Amanda Nunes will return to the octagon after a three-year break to face American Kayla Harrison at UFC 334 in New York, United States. The bout, initially scheduled for January, will take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, BBC Sport reports.

A new challenge after the break

Nunes retired from the UFC in 2023. She was the promotion's champion in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, became the first woman to hold belts in two divisions simultaneously, and remains the only fighter of either sex to successfully defend both titles.

According to Nunes, the emergence of new opponents in the division and the challenge posed by Harrison convinced her to return. The Brazilian also said she wants to draw attention to women's MMA again. She noted that the break was necessary for her body, mind and soul, but that she missed competing.

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An opponent with Olympic experience

Harrison, 36, is a two-time Olympic judo champion. After switching to MMA, she became PFL lightweight champion twice, and after joining the UFC in 2024, won the bantamweight title in her third fight in the organization.

Harrison and 38-year-old Nunes were previously friends and trained together at American Top Team, the gym Nunes left in 2022. Their fight was postponed because of Harrison's neck and spine surgery. Nunes has 23 wins in 28 fights since her debut in 2008, including 13 by knockout, as well as 11 wins in UFC title fights — the best record among women, shared with Valentina Shevchenko.

Nunes said she intends to continue competing after the fight with Harrison for as long as her body allows.

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