Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday laid the foundation stone for a 600-bed hospital in Larkana, Pakistan. Construction is planned to be completed in 2028. According to the plan, the facility will provide free treatment to Larkana residents and modern medical care to people from underserved areas.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony, Dawn reports. Project Director Yasir Bhatti gave Bhutto-Zardari and Shah a detailed briefing on the hospital.

New hospital for Larkana

Bhutto-Zardari said that after being elected a member of the National Assembly from Larkana, he met with doctors at Chandka Hospital. According to him, it was built in the 1970s for the population at the time, but it now also serves patients from nearby areas and other cities.

The politician added that Larkana residents would also be offered treatment through SIUT. The day before, he visited the University of Larkana and noted that the Sindh government allocates 45 billion rupees to universities and is working to increase this support.

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Water supply and sewerage

During the visit, Bhutto-Zardari also held a meeting at Bhutto House in Naudero on development projects in Larkana Division. Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Sohail Qureshi said that the feasibility study for Larkana's water supply, sewerage and stormwater drainage project had been completed.

According to Qureshi, the project is intended to provide every household in the city with clean drinking water, and it is planned to be completed within two years. Bhutto-Zardari also announced the start of work to rehabilitate and expand the Ratodero water supply system. Larkana's sewerage system is planned to be upgraded with a view to the next 25 years.

Qureshi added that the sewerage project in Shahdadkot is 50% complete, with the remaining work planned for completion next year. Bhutto-Zardari also visited the family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where he laid flowers and recited Fatiha at the graves of his family members.

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