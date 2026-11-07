The US Secret Service detained a Venezuelan citizen in Washington, US, near the White House, who is suspected of making death threats against US President Donald Trump. As Anadolu Agency reports, the detention took place on Thursday evening.

Suspicious behavior in a vehicle

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service officers approached the man after noticing his suspicious behavior in a parked vehicle in Washington.

During a conversation with law enforcement officers, he said that voices in his head had ordered him to come to the US capital and kill Trump. The agency identified the detainee as Ronnie Yordrickson Guanipa Chirinos.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weapons in a stolen vehicle

The vehicle in which the suspect was located had been reported stolen. During a search, law enforcement officers found three firearms: an AR-15-type rifle, two pistols, and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

The US Department of Homeland Security also said that the detainee is an illegal immigrant.

Read us on