Dugong freed from fan belt near Exmouth — ABC News Australia

Near Exmouth in Western Australia, rescuers freed a young dugong that had become entangled in a rubber vehicle fan drive belt and carried it across a sandy shoal into deeper waters of Exmouth Gulf. The animal was spotted on Wednesday in the tidal estuary of Wapet Creek, about 1,230 kilometres north of Perth, ABC News reports.

The operation took less than a day

The dugong was about two metres long, but may have weighed several hundred kilograms. According to Sam Miles, acting coordinator of the marine program at Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, it took less than 24 hours to return the animal to deeper water.

After assessing the dugong's condition, rescuers sought advice from specialists at Perth Zoo and the Sea World Foundation. The animal was then secured, freed from the belt, wrapped in a cargo net and carried from shallow water across a sandbar. The team named the dugong Wapi, after the creek where it was found.

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The population is under pressure

According to Miles, rescuers had not previously recorded similar cases of entanglement in a vehicle belt, so they do not know exactly where the animal encountered it. At the same time, the dugong showed no signs of significant stress.

Exmouth Gulf has the second-largest concentration of dugongs in Western Australia after Shark Bay. The species is classified as vulnerable globally. In the summer of 2025, marine heat in Exmouth Gulf destroyed part of the seagrass beds, including two species of dugong food plants. Last month, aerial surveys in the Gulf of Carpentaria in Queensland also showed that the local dugong population had declined by 50% over the past 20 years.

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