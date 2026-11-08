A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador on November 7, 2026. The U.S. Geological Survey did not assign a tsunami flag to the event, and there were no reports of warnings for Ecuador, The Rio Times reports.

Epicenter 45 kilometers from Salinas

The tremors were recorded at 17:17:38 UTC, or 12:17 local time. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located about 45 kilometers north-northwest of the coastal city of Salinas, at coordinates 1.85 degrees south latitude and 81.14 degrees west longitude.

The service listed the earthquake's depth as 10 kilometers. At the same time, it noted that this was a standard value set by an operator and may be revised.

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No information on consequences received

As of the time of publication, no reports of casualties or damage had been received. The Rio Times also notes that it did not see a statement from Ecuador's risk management agency on whether the tremors were felt.

Bulletins on a possible tsunami threat in Ecuador are issued by the country's Navy Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute, INOCAR. Ecuador is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic activity occur regularly.

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