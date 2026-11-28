Armed individuals boarded a cargo ship and took control of it 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni city of Balhaf. This was reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), Anadolu Agency reports.

Captain's report

On Saturday, UKMTO published a report from the captain of the cargo ship on the social network X. According to the report, armed unauthorized persons boarded the vessel at 06:30 GMT at coordinates 12°55′ north latitude and 048°04′ east longitude.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The center said that unauthorized persons are controlling the vessel. The relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

Call for caution

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. The center noted that authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. No other details of the event were immediately reported.

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